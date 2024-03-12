Trump heading to Ohio to rally for GOP's Bernie Moreno ahead of March 19 primary

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary.

Trump will headline an afternoon rally at Wright Bros Aero, in Vandalia, near Dayton, on Saturday, Moreno's campaign said. The event is hosted by Buckeye Values PAC.

Trump has endorsed the Cleveland businessman over two rivals in the three-way GOP primary. Moreno faces Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland-area state Sen. Matt Dolan in what has turned out to be a closer-than-expected contest. Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Dolan on Monday.