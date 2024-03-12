Nation & World News

Trump heading to Ohio to rally for GOP's Bernie Moreno ahead of March 19 primary

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary
FILE - Former President Donald Trump dances at a rally at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary.

Trump will headline an afternoon rally at Wright Bros Aero, in Vandalia, near Dayton, on Saturday, Moreno's campaign said. The event is hosted by Buckeye Values PAC.

Trump has endorsed the Cleveland businessman over two rivals in the three-way GOP primary. Moreno faces Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland-area state Sen. Matt Dolan in what has turned out to be a closer-than-expected contest. Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Dolan on Monday.

The Republican victor will face third-term Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall. Brown is viewed as among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats this fall, with control of the chamber in play.

Trump's endorsement last cycle boosted author and venture capitalist JD Vance to victory in both the primary and the general election. Vance and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan are among other Republicans backing Moreno.

