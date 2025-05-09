Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of meeting as he looks to deescalate trade war

President Donald Trump has floated cutting tariffs on China to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to deescalate the trade war
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after David Perdue was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after David Perdue was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to China during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday floated cutting tariffs on China to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to deescalate the trade war.

More Stories

The Latest

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican shortly after his election, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass as pontiff a day after his election

8m ago

Most Americans disapprove of Trump's treatment of colleges, a new AP-NORC poll finds

10m ago

The Latest: Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of weekend meeting

21m ago

Featured

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.