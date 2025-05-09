Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of meeting as he looks to deescalate trade war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday floated cutting tariffs on China to 80% ahead of a weekend meeting as he looks to deescalate the trade war.
‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff
$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer
Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.
Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop
The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.