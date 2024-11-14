Breaking: Democrat Carolyn Hugley chosen as Georgia House minority leader
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump expected to choose vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary, AP sources say

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By JILL COLVIN and AMANDA SEITZ – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

The expected appointment, which was confirmed by two people familiar with their discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity, has not been officially announced by Trump or his transition team, meaning there is always a chance Trump could change his mind.

Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.

He and Trump have since become good friends, with Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Trump's rallies.

The expected appointment was first reported by Politico Thursday.

A longtime vaccine skeptic, Kennedy is an attorney who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies. He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

With the Trump campaign, he worked to shore up support among young mothers in particular, with his message of making food healthier in the U.S., promising to model regulations imposed in Europe. In a nod to Trump’s original campaign slogan, he named the effort “Make America Healthy Again.”

It remains unclear how that will square with Trump’s history of deregulation of big industries, including food. Trump pushed for fewer inspections of the meat industry, for example.

Kennedy’s stance on vaccines has also made him a controversial figure among Democrats and some Republicans, raising question about his ability to get confirmed, even in a GOP-controlled Senate. Kennedy has espoused misinformation around the safety of vaccines, including pushing a totally discredited theory that childhood vaccines cause autism.

He also has said he would recommend removing fluoride from drinking water. The addition of the material has been cited as leading to improved dental health.

HHS has more than 80,000 employees across the country. It houses the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Medicare and Medicaid programs and the National Institutes of Health.

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine nonprofit group, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for president but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

__ Seitz reported from Washington.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia health care experts watch for changes under a Trump administration
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's mainstream picks for top foreign policy posts could reassure allies — and worry...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

A new Trump administration’s health policies could affect ‘every Georgian’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brief altercation between fans mars France-Israel soccer match7m ago
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as its post-election boom slows some more17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens