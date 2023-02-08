Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors

Cohen testified before Congress that Trump's company misled banks and others about the value of its assets, helping to spur investigations that led to the Trump Organization's conviction in December on charges that it helped some of its executives avoid personal income taxes.

The existence of the new grand jury was previously confirmed by two people familiar with the investigation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the secret proceeding.

Trump has denied having extramarital affairs with either of the women — porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal. Trump's lawyers have said the payments were legal and that the investigation is politically motivated.