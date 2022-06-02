ajc logo
X

Trump endorses investor Masters in Arizona Senate primary

Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

National & World News
By JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump is endorsing investor Blake Masters in Arizona’s crowded Republican Senate primary

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed investor Blake Masters in Arizona's crowded U.S. Senate primary Thursday, giving his blessing to another acolyte of tech investor Peter Thiel after his nod helped “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance secure the GOP nomination in Ohio.

Trump's endorsement could shake up a race with no clear frontrunner, which has been largely defined by jockeying for Trump's support. Despite his reelection loss, the former president remains popular with the GOP base.

Masters, 35, has been a fierce critic of the technology industry where he built his career and has given voice to the cultural grievances that animate GOP base voters. He's called for reducing legal immigration and leaned into the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, claiming Democrats are trying to “replace Americans who were born here."

The winner of the Aug. 2 primary will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of this fall's most hotly contested Senate races. Kelly faces no major opposition for the Democratic nomination.

Masters, who grew up in Tucson and moved back to southern Arizona in 2018, was until recently a senior executive for Thiel’s investment firm and foundation. He's making his first run for political office.

He gained notoriety in some circles for his detailed notes on a class Thiel taught at Stanford University. They went on to collaborate on the 2014 book, “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future,” and Masters went to work for Thiel. He rose to chief operating officer of Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation.

Editors' Picks
For younger metro Atlanta students, pandemic added to math woes10h ago
Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38
14h ago
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues
1h ago
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line
9h ago
As Trump fumes, Kemp’s former Georgia foes fall in line
9h ago
TMZ: NeNe Leakes sued for stealing woman’s husband
57m ago
The Latest
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
6m ago
Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Swiatek in French Open final
10m ago
Biden using national address to urge Congress to act on guns
14m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top