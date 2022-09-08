ajc logo
X

Trump documents probe: US is appealing special master ruling

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018. The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018. The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

National & World News
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that it was appealing a judge's decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.

The department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court.

Law enforcement officials said they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon's directive remained in place, noting that uncertainty about the boundaries of the judge's order had led the intelligence community to temporarily halt a damage assessment of the classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

“Moreover, the government and the public are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security is enjoined,” the Justice Department motion stated.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted the Trump team's request for a so-called special master and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from using for investigative purposes the thousands of records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

That order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at the Florida property.

The Justice Department, which had strenuously opposed such an appointment, filed a notice of appeal Thursday, saying it was contesting the ruling to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the yet-to-be-named special master will be responsible for reviewing the records from Mar-a-Lago and segregating out those that are potentially protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The Justice Department has been investigating what it says was the unlawful retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago as well as efforts to obstruct the probe. It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will face charges.

The two sides were directed to submit proposed names of a special master by Friday. That role is often filled by a lawyer or former judge.

Editors' Picks
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case1h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
7h ago
Atlanta police on Thursday released two photos of Deshon Collins, charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police release photos of man accused of killing 7-year-old girl
4h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
6m ago
The Latest
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, Aug. 16, despite some encouraging results from Walmart and Home Depot, which both beat analysts' forecasts for earnings in the latest quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks recover from a stumble on Wall Street and end higher
8m ago
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
13m ago
US resumes prescribed fires at national forests after review
14m ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top