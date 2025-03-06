Nation & World News
Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month

President Donald Trump is postponing the 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country’s president
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters after President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has postponed 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country's president.

Trump's announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would “likely" be delayed. This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February. The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term.

“We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs threats have roiled financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere that could delay hiring and investment. Lutnick emphasized that reciprocal tariffs, in which the United States applies import taxes on countries that tariff U.S. exports, will still be implemented April 2.

U.S. markets bounced of their lows for the day shortly after Lutnick spoke.

Also Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that he expects his country will be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

Trudeau said the broader month-long pause “aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials.”

The Canadian leader said the move by the Trump administration was a “promising sign,” but it also “means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.”

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers reporters questions during an event in Ottawa on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)



President Donald Trump talks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defense, in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

