Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP

AP

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)
By JILL COLVIN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations.

“Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday announcing his pick.

Nikki Haley, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was among those who previously held the role in his first term.

Stefanik, 40, who serves as House Republican Conference Chair, has long been one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House, and was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP VoteCast takeaways: Gender voting gap was unremarkable compared with recent history
Placeholder Image

AP

A guide to key figures in Donald Trump's orbit
Placeholder Image

AP

A guide to key figures in Donald Trump's orbit
Placeholder Image

John Bazemore/AP

Former Georgia senator will co-chair Donald Trump’s inaugural committee
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Singles' Day shopping festival loses its shine under China's lagging economy18m ago
Judith Jamison, a dancer both eloquent and elegant, led Ailey troupe to success over two...18m ago
Remembering Armistice Day: Starmer joins Macron in Paris to celebrate Franco-British...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17