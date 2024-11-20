Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador

Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa, served as acting attorney general between November 2018 and February 2019, as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference was drawing to a close.

Before then, he was chief of staff to Trump's first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, before being picked to replace his boss after Sessions was fired amid lingering outrage over his decision to withdraw from the Russia investigation. Whitaker held the position for several months, on an acting basis and without Senate confirmation, until William Barr was confirmed as attorney general in February 2019.

Whitaker has been a relentless critic of the federal criminal cases against Trump, which appear set to evaporate after Trump’s election win. Whitaker has used regular appearances on Fox News to join other Republicans in decrying what they contend is the politicization of the Justice Department over the past four years.

Trump has repeatedly threatened not to defend NATO members that fail to meet the transatlantic alliance's defense spending targets. NATO's Article 5 mutual defense clause states that an armed attack against one or more of its members shall be considered an attack against all members

Earlier this year, Trump said that, when he was president, he warned NATO allies that he "would encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to countries that are "delinquent" as he ramped up his attacks on foreign aid and long-standing international alliances.

