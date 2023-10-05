Trump campaign says he raised more than $45 million in 3rd quarter, far surpassing DeSantis

Donald Trump’s campaign says it raised more than $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JONATHAN J. COOPER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $45.5 million in the third quarter of the year — a haul that far surpasses Ron DeSantis, the man once seen as his fiercest rival.

The Trump campaign says it ended September with over $37.5 million cash on hand, bolstered by fundraising off his legal challenges.

DeSantis’ team said Wednesday they intend to report raising $15 million during the third quarter of 2023 — less than his $20 million second quarter fundraising total.

In releasing fundraising numbers hours after the DeSantis news, the Trump campaign sought to show dominance over the Florida governor, who has struggled to live up to the lofty aspirations of Republicans who saw him as a viable alternative to Trump.

Trump's fundraising momentum shows his campaign to return to the White House has not been derailed since he was indicted four times by prosecutors in New York, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida. Indeed, Trump's campaign said it made $3 million by selling coffee mugs, T-shirts and posters of the mug shot taken of him in Atlanta, where he faces state racketeering charges.

The Trump and DeSantis fundraising figures, which cover the period from July through September, do not account for money raised by their allied super political action committees.

Trump's strong and growing fundraising numbers will help him maintain his solid lead atop the GOP field as his rivals face increasing pressure to improve their own standing and remain viable heading into the primary season, which begins with the Iowa caucuses in January.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave4h ago

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in South Fulton neighborhood
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
6h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
14h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
14h ago

Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fukushima nuclear plant starts 2nd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea
6m ago
Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray...
10m ago
Tearful mourners line up at San Francisco City Hall to thank, pay last respects to Dianne...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
14h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
17h ago
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top