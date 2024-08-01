Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris' first-week total

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump 's campaign and its related affiliates announced Thursday that they had raised $138.7 million last month — less than what his new opponent in November's election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during her White House bid's opening week.

Trump's campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August, with the election now just a bit more than three months away. Harris’ campaign has yet to announce its July fundraising totals or say how much it has in campaign funds, but it says the vice president’s entry into the race has sparked a wave of new donations and volunteers.

The former president's campaign, the Republican National Committee and other entities previously announced raising $331 million in the three-month period that ended in June — meaning their July totals were above that pace.