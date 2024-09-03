Trump campaign must stop using 'Hold On, I'm Coming' after lawsuit from family of song's co-writer

Ronald Coleman, an attorney for Trump told reporters after the hearing that the campaign had already agreed not to use the song going forward: “The campaign has no interest in annoying or hurting anyone, and if the Hayes family feels that it hurts or annoys them, that's fine, we're not going to force the issue."

Coleman said they were grateful that the judge agreed that it would be overstepping his power at this point in the litigation to order the campaign to take down existing videos.

Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III told reporters he is “very grateful and happy” for the judge's decision.

“I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don't want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities and continue to fight for music artists' rights and copyright,” he said.

A string of artists and their heirs have objected to Trump using their songs during his events. After a Trump campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, last month featured a video of Celine Dion performing "My Heart Will Go On," her team put out a statement saying the singer didn't endorse that use of her song and saying "in no way is this use authorized."

Ahead of the 2020 election, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M. and Guns N’ Roses all objected to Trump using their songs.