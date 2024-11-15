Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director and Gor as personnel director

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Steven Cheung will serve as his White House communications director and Sergio Gor will run the personnel office. Both have been advisers to the president-elect since his 2016 campaign, Trump said.

Both positions could be influential in the new administration, helping to develop its public messaging and internal workforce.

Cheung led communications for Trump's latest campaign, where he gained a reputation for combative and insulting attacks on the Republican's opponents. A native of Sacramento, California, he worked in Republican politics and for the Ultimate Fighting Championship before joining Trump’s team in 2016.