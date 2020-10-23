Trump, Biden scrap on oil, virus with just over a week to go

Biden said the same after the debate, but he did not address his energy policy in a speech Friday that focused on the coronavirus.

Trump repeatedly raised the energy issue at a rally at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, where thousands of people gathered outdoors on a polo field. Most did not wear masks.

“That could be one of the biggest mistakes made in presidential debate history,” Trump gloated.

But he also fired his own insult at Harris that pointed to her gender, quickly stirring criticism.

“Kamala will not be your first female president," Trump declared. "Look, we’re not going to be a socialist nation. We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially any female socialist president.”

As for Biden and oil, while ending the nation's reliance on fossil fuel is popular among many liberals, the idea could hurt him among working-class voters in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas who depend on the industry, and fracking in particular, to make a living.

Trump's allies immediately began running new attack ads seizing on the Democrats' inconsistent answers on energy. One ad unveiled Friday calls Biden and Harris “fracking liars.” Another claims Biden's plans could cost thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania alone, but does not provide any evidence.

As part of his plan to fight climate change, Biden has said he would ban new gas and oil permits — including fracking — on federal lands only. The vast majority of oil and gas does not come from federal lands.

In Florida, Trump’s fate is likely tied to his leadership on the pandemic. Trying to repair his diminished standing among older Americans on that subject, he made several over-the-top claims to his retirement community crowd, painting Biden as the one who would harm them. Biden’s election, the president said, “would mean that America’s seniors have no air conditioning during the summer, no heat during the winter and no electricity during peak hours.”

Both campaigns predictably claimed a boost from the televised debate that drew an audience of tens of millions. But with roughly one-third of expected ballots already cast through early voting, it is unclear how much the faceoff could alter the course of the campaign.

The pandemic was a major focus of Thursday's debate and it was the sole focus of Biden's only public appearance Friday close to his home in Delaware, which is hardly a swing state.

During the debate, Trump rosily predicted that the pandemic, which is escalating in several states, will “go away." Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.” The former vice president reiterated that theme Friday in Wilmington as he outlined his plans.

Biden vowed to work with Congress to enact a new economic relief package for hard-pressed individuals, businesses and states by the end of January after seeking input from Republican and Democratic governors. He also promised to encourage state leaders to implement mask mandates. Should they refuse, Biden said he would lean on municipal leaders to require universal mask wearing in their communities.

“We’re more than eight months into this crisis, the president still doesn’t have a plan. He’s given up,” Biden charged. “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m going to shut down the virus.”

Though U.S. cases are soaring and deaths are nearing 224,000, Trump insisted that Biden was being too pessimistic.

“We’re not entering a dark winter,” he said. "We’re entering the final turn and approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. That’s how I look at it.”

In fact, infections and deaths are on the rise across the United States.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from 44,647 on Oct. 8 to 61,141.9 on Oct. 22, and the rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the same period from 710.3 to 762.9, according to data through Thursday from Johns Hopkins University.

Even in the closing days of the race, Biden has maintained a cautious campaign schedule, citing the pandemic, while Trump has been a much more aggressive traveler. With Biden briefly appearing in Delaware, Trump was leading a pair of rallies in battleground Florida before casting an early ballot Saturday in his adopted home state.

He said he would be campaigning nonstop until Election Day, with as many as five or six rallies in the race’s final day.

“Can you believe it?" Trump told the crowd of Florida seniors, packed shoulder-to-shoulder with most not wearing masks. "Do you think Sleepy Joe can do that? I don’t think so.”

——

Jill Colvin reported from Florida. AP writers Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed.

