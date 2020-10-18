Trump, Biden go on offense in states they're trying to flip

But he also has another considerable advantage over Trump: money. Over the past four months, his campaign has raised over $1 billion, and that has enabled him to eclipse Trump's once-massive cash advantage.

That edge is apparent in advertising, where Biden and his Democratic allies are on pace to outspend Trump and the Republicans by two-fold in the closing days of the race, according to data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

In Nevada, Democrats are set to outspend Trump in the closing days by more than 3-to-1. But it's also a state Trump came close to winning in 2016.

Biden went to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine, as he does nearly every week. He and his wife, Jill, entered wearing dark-colored face masks. She carried a bunch of flowers that including pink roses.

The church is a few minutes’ drive from Biden’s home. Biden's son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, is buried in the cemetery on its grounds. Joe and Jill Biden visited the grave after the service.

If elected, Biden would be only the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history and first since John F. Kennedy. Biden speaks frequently about his faith and its importance in his life.

Trump attends church far less often, but has drawn strong support from white Evangelical leaders and frequently hosts groups of pastors at the White House. Trump often goes to the Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea near Mar-a-Lago in Florida for major holidays, including Easter, and attended a Christmas Eve service last year a Family Church in West Palm Beach before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus forced most churches to pause in-person services this spring, Trump announced plans to tune into live-streamed worship led by some leading evangelical supporters, including Texas-based megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress’ Easter service and a March service by Georgia-based pastor Jentezen Franklin.

___ Slodysko reported from Washington and Weissert from Wilmington, Delaware. Associated Press writer Elana Schor in Washington contributed to this report.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, leave mass at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The Biden family walked to pay respects at his son Beau Biden's grave. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to board his campaign plane at the New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, en route to Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump prepares his offering as he attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, arrive for mass at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, second from right, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden, third from left, leave mass at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The Biden family walked to pay respects at his son Beau Biden's grave. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump attends church at International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

An aide asks Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., to step back, as he greets Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, as they arrive on the tarmac at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster