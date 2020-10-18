Trump, Biden are campaigning across country from each other

If elected, Biden would be only the second Roman Catholic president in U.S. history and first since John F. Kennedy. Biden speaks frequently about his faith and its importance in his life.

Trump attends church far less often, but has drawn strong support from white Evangelical leaders and frequently hosts groups of pastors at the White House.

Trailing in national and pivotal battleground state polls with just over two weeks until Election Day, Trump has kept a more robust schedule since returning campaigning after contracting the coronavirus.

Trump enters the final stretch of the campaign at a steep financial advantage — a highly unusual predicament for an incumbent. After building a massive cash edge early in the race his campaign spent lavishly. Biden kept expenses low and benefited from an outpouring of donations that saw him raise nearly $1 billion over the past three months.

___ Weissert reported from Wilmington, Delaware

This shows the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas where President Donald Trump has been staying during a West coast campaign swing, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, arrive for mass at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, second from right, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden, third from left, leave mass at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The Biden family walked to pay respects at his son Beau Biden's grave. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster