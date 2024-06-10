Trump backs Sam Brown in US Senate race, widening momentum gap in crowded Nevada GOP field

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump endorsed Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown in the Nevada U.S. Senate race on Sunday, choosing a candidate widely seen as the front-runner over a crowded primary field of candidates who have angled to align themselves with the former president.

Trump's endorsement came on Truth Social after he spent the day in Las Vegas holding a rally, where several of the GOP Senate candidates were in attendance. He said Brown was a "FEARLESS AMERICAN PATRIOT" and noted his Purple Heart status. He also said Brown will "fight tirelessly" for several of his priorities including border security and growing the economy.

Trump chose Brown over several other candidates with close ties with the former president. One rival, Jeff Gunter, Trump’s former ambassador to Iceland, has campaigned with the slogan that he is “110% pro-Trump” and has described Brown as the establishment pick for being endorsed by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.