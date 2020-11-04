Trump backers demand Michigan vote center 'Stop the count!'

On Tuesday night, scattered protests broke after voting ended, stretching from Washington, D.C., to Seattle, but there was no widespread unrest or significant violence.

In Portland, Oregon, Richard March came to an anti-Trump protest despite a heart condition that makes him vulnerable to COVID-19.

“To cast doubt on this election has terrible consequences for our democracy," he said. "I think we are a very polarized society now — and I’m worried about what’s going to come in the next days and weeks and months.”

The prolonged task of counting this year's deluge of mail-in votes raised fears that the lack of clarity in the presidential race could spark conflict.

Other anti-Trump demonstration were set for Wednesday evening, with protesters gathering in Houston, Minneapolis and other cities.

