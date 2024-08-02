Trump-backed Virginia state Sen. John McGuire defeats US Rep. Bob Good in GOP primary recount

McGuire’s margin of victory narrowed by four votes to 370 following Thursday’s recount.

“Mr. McGuire received more votes than Mr. Good and is the winner of this election,” Chief Judge Claude Worrell II said from the bench, concluding the recount.

The last votes arrived at the courthouse at about 9 p.m. Thursday — nearly 14 hours after officials began the recount process.

Around the same time, McGuire arrived at the courthouse.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but we won on June 18,” he told reporters before the recount result was announced.

In a statement on Facebook, Good thanked those who voted for him and supported his reelection campaign.

“While I am disappointed in the ultimate outcome, it has been my distinct honor to serve as the congressional representative for Virginia’s 5th District over the past 3.5 years,” he wrote.

Good, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust fellow GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker in October.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, former President Trump called him a backstabber and threw his support to McGuire, a former Navy SEAL.

A three-judge panel oversaw the recount. Judge Worrell estimated last month that it would cost $96,500, though he said that amount could change.

McGuire will face Democrat Gloria Witt in the November general election. The 5th District tilts conservative.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.