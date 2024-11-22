Trump-backed Derek Merrin concedes to Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Her Trump-endorsed Republican rival said Friday that he had called Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to concede defeat in the 2024 election.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, fourth-term state Rep. Derek Merrin did not rule out running for Kaptur's seat again in two years, but he said his immediate plans were to rest and recharge with his family.

The race for Ohio's 9th Congressional District was not settled until this Wednesday, when official results landed Kaptur ahead of Merrin by about 2,300 votes, or 0.7% of the vote. That narrowly averted the automatic recount that would have been triggered at 0.5%. Libertarian Tom Pruss, whose campaign was boosted by more than $400,000 from the pro-Democrat Voter Protection Project, won more than 4% of the vote.