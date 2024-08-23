Nation & World News

Trump-backed Alaska Republican withdraws from US House race after third-place finish in primary

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has withdrawn from the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House after finishing third in this week’s primary
35 minutes ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House on Friday after finishing third in this week’s primary.

Her decision left second-place finisher Republican Nick Begich as the main challenger to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, who is the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress.

The three were the most prominent candidates in a field of 12 running for the seat in Alaska’s primary. Under Alaska’s open primary system, voters were asked to pick one candidate, with the top four vote-getters in the race, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to the ranked choice general election.

In early results, Peltola led in the vote count, followed by Begich and then Dahlstrom. It was too early to call who the fourth candidate would be.

The Alaska Division of Elections did not respond to an email seeking clarification if the fifth-place candidate moves to the general election. Phone calls to the division went unanswered Friday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cornel West cleared to appear on ballot in Maine, where ranked voting is in play
Placeholder Image

Here are some things to know about U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s fourth and final day in Chicago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Jersey governor's former chief of staff to replace Menendez, but only until November...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against...7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records after Fed says 'time has come' for...11m ago
The Taliban publish vice laws that ban women’s voices and bare faces in public11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage