X

Trump back in New Hampshire, 1st event since Biden launch

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire for his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his reelection campaign this week

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire on Thursday for his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own reelection bid, heading for a potential 2024 rematch.

The appearance in downtown Manchester, expected to be a smaller event than Trump's typical large rallies, also marks his first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles increased. Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty in New York to a 34-count felony indictment charging him with a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign.

Trump is expected to use the event at a hotel to roll out new endorsements for his campaign and speak about the economy and the opioid epidemic, among other subjects.

It comes two days after Biden kicked off his own long-expected reelection campaign, presenting himself as he did in 2020 as a buttress against Trump and his Make America Great Again political candidacy. Biden's campaign launch video included snapshots of Trump and warned of "MAGA extremists" working to erode freedoms including voting rights and abortion rights.

Trump is considered a front-runner for the GOP nomination, though more Republicans are expected to jump into the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump's campaign this week started airing its first television ad, which assails DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSantis' political rise and shows the governor yoking himself to the former president, including clips from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some of Trump's catchphrases like "Build the wall" and "You're fired,."

Two weeks ago, Trump appeared with several other announced and potential presidential candidates at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis. Last weekend, he spoke by video to a gathering of evangelicals in Iowa that marked the unofficial start of the state's 2024 caucus campaign.

But even as the campaign season moves ahead, Trump's legal worries aren't abating.

A civil rape case against him went to trial in Manhattan this week. A former magazine columnist testified Wednesday that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996. Trump has called the claim fiction and has not yet attended the trial, though his lawyers say he could decide to testify.

On Monday, a prosecutor in Atlanta investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia said she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer. She requested that law enforcement officials prepare security measures in the case of a strong public reaction.

Trump is also facing ongoing probes from the U.S. Department of Justice over top secret documents found at his Florida estate and his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has dismissed all accusations of wrongdoing and has insisted the investigations are politically motivated.

New Hampshire is a political swing state, though voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary contest, propelling him into GOP dominance that he maintains to this day.

The former president made one other visit to New Hampshire earlier this year, stopping in Salem as part of his first appearances on his tlatest White House campaign.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins3h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: House Republicans’ debt ceiling bill draws White House ire
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
18h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
22h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
22h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA board member to resign amid ethics probe
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

It's Met Gala time again — here's what we know so far
1m ago
Kansas legislators impose sweeping anti-trans bathroom law
1m ago
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
23h ago
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top