Trump appears to be planning to attend SpaceX 'Starship' launch scheduled for Tuesday in Texas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump appears to be planning to attend a SpaceX "Starship" rocket launch on Tuesday, in the latest indication of founder Elon Musk 's influence in the Republican's orbit.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued temporary flight restrictions over Brownsville and Boca Chica, Texas area for a VIP visit that coincides with the SpaceX launch window for a test of its massive Starship rocket from its launch facility on the Gulf of Mexico. The flight restrictions put in place over Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida when he is there will be lifted briefly while the Texas security measures are in place.

Trump's visit comes as billionaire Musk has been a near-constant presence at Trump’s side as he builds out his administration, attending meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, accompanying him to meetings with Capitol Hill Republicans in Washington last week and to a UFC fight in New York on Saturday.