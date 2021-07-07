ajc logo
X

Trump announces lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Caption
Trump Facebook Ban Was Justified, Oversight Board Rules .The Facebook Oversight Board revealed its ruling May 5.The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account, Facebook's Oversight Board, via The Washington Post.Former President Donald Trump's account was deleted Jan. 7 following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol the day before.The Oversight Board ruled that Trump’s remarks surrounding the event “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.”.The ban was implemented for an "indefinite" time, a provision that the Oversight Board deemed "not appropriate.".However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an ‘indefinite’ suspension. , Facebook's Oversight Board, via The Washington Post.It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored, Facebook's Oversight Board, via The Washington Post.While the Board is funded by the tech company, it is considered an independent body.We will now consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate. In the meantime, Mr. Trump’s accounts remain suspended, Nick Clegg, Facebook VP global affairs and communication, via The Washington Post

National & World News
By Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump announced he is filing lawsuits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

ExploreJUNE: Donald Trump blog page reportedly shuts down for good

Trump said he was serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

ExploreTeam Trump back in the game with new social media app called GETTR

The suits were filed in U.S. District Court for Florida’s southern district.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

ExploreMARCH: Congress grills Tech giants on Capitol riot, but only Twitter CEO admits role

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

ExploreMAY: Twitter suspends new Trump account that tried to circumvent ban

Under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, internet companies are generally exempt from liability for the material that users post. The law, which provides a legal “safe harbor” for internet companies, also allows social media platforms to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards, so long as they are acting in “good faith.”

ExploreLAST WEEK: Judge dismisses federal antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

But Trump and other politicians have long argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity — or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Facebook, Google and Twitter all declined comment Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Stealing packages off someone’s porch now a felony in Arkansas
2
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
3
No. 1 Djokovic to meet Shapovalov in Wimbledon semifinals
4
Jovenel Moïse, Haiti's embattled president, killed at 53
5
Bill, Melinda Gates to run foundation jointly after divorce
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top