Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia senator will co-chair inaugural committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be chaired by Florida real estate investor Steven Witkoff and former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who he called "longtime friends and supporters."

“This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a news release.

Witkoff is the president-elect’s golf partner who was with Trump when the former president was the target of a second attempted assassination at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida in September.