Trump and Putin discuss a US-Russia hockey series during their call, the Kremlin says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed a series of hockey games between players from their respective countries during their lengthy call Tuesday, according to the Kremlin
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed staging a series of hockey games between players from their respective countries during their lengthy call Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

Moscow said in its recap of the call that Trump supported Putin’s idea to organize games in the U.S. and Russia involving players from the NHL and the KHL, and agreed to remain in contact on all issues raised on the call, which was scheduled to discuss the war in Ukraine. The White House's report of the call did not mention talks involving hockey, and the NHL learned of the idea after it was over.

“We have just become aware of the conversation between President Trump and President Putin,” the NHL said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “Obviously, we were not a party to those discussions, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment at this time.”

A message sent to USA Hockey seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The call is Trump's latest foray into the sport after calling in to speak to the U.S. team at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month before the final, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada. The U.S. anthem was booed in Montreal during the international tournament after Trump's repeated comments about making Canada "the 51st state" and tariffs that have triggered a trade war between the North American neighbors.

