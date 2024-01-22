Trump and Haley hustle for last-minute votes a day after DeSantis drops out. Follow live updates

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was once seen as Donald Trump's biggest obstacle in the GOP primary, dropped his bid Sunday and backed the former president over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Monday, Haley has scheduled events in Franklin and Salem, while Trump has an evening rally in Laconia. He will spend the first half of the day in court in New York, where he could potentially testify in his defamation trial for calling sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll a liar.