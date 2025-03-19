Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration suspends $175 million in federal funding for Penn over transgender swimmer

The Trump administration has suspended approximately $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania over the participation of a transgender athlete in its swimming program
FILE - University of Pennsylvania signage is seen in Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - University of Pennsylvania signage is seen in Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By ZEKE MILLER and ANNIE MA – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has suspended approximately $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania over the participation of a transgender athlete in its swimming program, the White House said Wednesday.

The Ivy League school has been facing an Education Department investigation focusing on in its swimming program. That inquiry was announced last month immediately after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports.

But the federal money was suspended in a separate review of discretionary federal money going to universities, the White House said. The money that was paused came from the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

A Penn spokesperson said the school had not received any notification or details of the action.

“It is important to note, however, that Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams,” spokesperson Ron Ozio said. “We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply to not only Penn, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions.”

The investigation opened by the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights at Penn focuses on Lia Thomas, who swam on the school's women's team and was the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title in 2022.

The agency also opened reviews of San Jose State University volleyball and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Student protesters gather inside their encampment on the Columbia University campus, April 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Some universities are freezing hiring and laying off staff as Trump cuts federal funding

Under pressure from Trump, Columbia plans its next move with other colleges watching closely

2h ago

Algerian boxer Khelif says she's not intimidated by Trump and targets second Olympic gold in LA

The Latest

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband

3m ago

Trump suggests to Zelenskyy that the US should take ownership of Ukrainian power plants for security

4m ago

Israeli troops advance in Gaza and retake part of an area that divides north from south

6m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says