Trump administration sues Colorado and Denver for allegedly interfering in immigration enforcement

The Department of Justice is suing Colorado and Denver for allegedly interfering with federal efforts to enforce immigration laws
FILE - Officers gather outside one of the condemned buildings of an apartment complex called The Edge at Lowry after a news conference to outline that the five housing structures have been closed by the city, Feb. 19, 2025, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By THOMAS PEIPERT – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Colorado and Denver on Friday for allegedly interfering with federal efforts to enforce immigration laws, the latest attempt by the Trump administration to crack down on what some call sanctuary cities and policies.

The lawsuit claims the state and its most populous city, Denver, have passed “sanctuary laws” violating the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“The United States has well-established, preeminent, and preemptive authority to regulate immigration matters,” according to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Denver.

There is no strict definition for sanctuary policies or sanctuary cities, but the terms generally describe limited local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE enforces U.S. immigration laws nationwide but seeks state and local help, particularly for large-scale deportations, and requests that police and sheriffs alert ICE to people it wants to deport and hold them until federal officers take custody.

The Department of Justice has filed similar lawsuits against Chicago and Rochester, New York.

Justice Department attorneys argue Colorado's "sanctuary policies" allowed the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to seize control of an apartment complex in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

Local officials have called Trump’s claims that the gang had taken over large swaths of the city exaggerated, but acknowledged the apartment complex was terrorized, including by people linked to Tren de Aragua.

Friday’s lawsuit lists as defendants Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, the state Legislature, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill said in an email that Colorado is not a sanctuary state and regularly works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“If the courts say that any Colorado law is not valid then we will follow the ruling,” he said. “We are not going to comment on the merits of the lawsuit.”

Republicans in Congress have pressured officials in Democratic-led cities to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration agenda. Lawmakers summoned the mayors of Denver, Boston, New York and Chicago to testify last month before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The mayors pushed back, defending their communities as welcoming places, not lawless danger zones, and called on Congress to pass immigration reform.

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference about a recent immigration enforcement operation, at the South Florida office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

People gather in Times Square to watch a boxing match Friday, May 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

