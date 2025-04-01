Trump administration sued over decision to rescind billions in health funding

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately stop the Trump administration from rescinding the money, which was allocated by Congress during the pandemic and mostly used for COVID-related efforts such as testing and vaccination. The money also went to addiction and mental health programs.

“Slashing this funding now will reverse our progress on the opioid crisis, throw our mental health systems into chaos, and leave hospitals struggling to care for patients,” James said Tuesday in a news release.

Earlier Tuesday, employees across the U.S. Health and Human Services Department started getting dismissal notices in what's expected to total 10,000 layoffs.

Federal health officials announced the decision to claw back the money a week ago. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokespeople said that the agency “will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”

Already, more than two dozen COVID-related research grants funded by the National Institutes of Health have been cancelled.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from March shows that the virus killed 411 people each week on average, even though the federal public health emergency has ended.

Local and state public health departments are still assessing the impact of the loss of funds.

This story has been corrected to show that the amount of money that was cut was $11 billion, not $12 billion.

