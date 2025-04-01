Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration sued over decision to rescind billions in health funding

Attorneys general from 23 states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration for its decision to claw back $11 billion that went to public health departments for COVID-19 efforts and addiction and mental health programs
People gather for a candlelight vigil in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in front of its headquarters in Atlanta, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People gather for a candlelight vigil in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in front of its headquarters in Atlanta, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By DEVNA BOSE and LINDSEY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

A coalition of state attorneys general sued the Trump administration on Tuesday over its decision to cut $11 billion in federal funds that go toward COVID-19 initiatives and various public health projects across the country.

Attorneys general from 23 states filed the suit in federal court in Rhode Island. They include New York Attorney General Letitia James, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as well as attorneys general in California, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, Wisconsin and New York, as well as the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit argues the cuts are illegal and puts public health across the country at risk.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately stop the Trump administration from rescinding the money, which was allocated by Congress during the pandemic and mostly used for COVID-related efforts such as testing and vaccination. The money also went to addiction and mental health programs.

“Slashing this funding now will reverse our progress on the opioid crisis, throw our mental health systems into chaos, and leave hospitals struggling to care for patients,” James said Tuesday in a news release.

Earlier Tuesday, employees across the U.S. Health and Human Services Department started getting dismissal notices in what's expected to total 10,000 layoffs.

Federal health officials announced the decision to claw back the money a week ago. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokespeople said that the agency “will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago.”

Already, more than two dozen COVID-related research grants funded by the National Institutes of Health have been cancelled.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from March shows that the virus killed 411 people each week on average, even though the federal public health emergency has ended.

Local and state public health departments are still assessing the impact of the loss of funds.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the amount of money that was cut was $11 billion, not $12 billion.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Mass layoffs begin at the US Department of Health and Human Services

7m ago

Layoffs begin at US health agencies responsible for research, tracking disease and regulating food

1h ago

Health and Human Services will lay off 10,000 workers and close agencies in a major restructuring

The Latest

Members of the choir at Notre Dame d'Haiti, the Catholic church that's the spiritual center of the Haitian diaspora, sing during a Lent revival Mass, March 29, 2025 in Miami. (AP Photos/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

Credit: AP

Miami's Haitian community gathers in prayer as crises escalate in homeland and US

6m ago

The Latest: Mass layoffs begin at the US Department of Health and Human Services

7m ago

Pope's work during convalescence includes clearing path for saints from Venezuela, Papua New Guinea

8m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Henry County during storms

The tornado hit the ground near I-75 and Jodeco Road as it knocked down trees and caused Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International were grounded

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Lucy McBath didn’t rule out a gubernatorial bid, but told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she is suspending the exploratory committee she launched weeks ago.