Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from 'reciprocal' tariffs

The Trump administration says it will exclude electronics like smartphones and laptops from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, a move that could help keep the prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the U.S. It would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung
By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

The Trump administration says electronics like smartphones and laptops will be excluded from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, a move that could help keep prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the U.S.

The announcement on Friday would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, machines used to make semiconductors and flat-panel monitors would be exempt.

U.S. flag themed wearables are displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

Trump's tariffs threaten to end quarter-century era of cheap goods for U.S. consumers

Answering your questions about President Trump's vast new tariffs

Will the tariffs lead to a recession? Here's how to know if we're in one

Palestinian children injured in an Israeli airstrike are brought to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Israel cuts off Gaza's southern city of Rafah and vows to 'vigorously' expand in the territory

9m ago

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of failing to pause strikes after US envoy leaves Moscow

15m ago

Iran and US agree to more talks over Tehran's nuclear program after 1st round in Oman

17m ago

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says