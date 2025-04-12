Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from 'reciprocal' tariffs

The Trump administration says electronics like smartphones and laptops will be excluded from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, a move that could help keep prices down for popular consumer electronics that aren’t usually made in the U.S.
The announcement on Friday would also benefit big tech companies like Apple and Samsung.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said items like smartphones, laptops, machines used to make semiconductors and flat-panel monitors would be exempt.
