Trump administration in court over AP lawsuit on White House access

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge was hearing arguments Monday afternoon in The Associated Press’ lawsuit against three staff members of President Donald Trump, whose administration has barred the news agency from presidential events.
The AP is appearing in federal court in Washington over its emergency motion to undo the administration's move to shut its journalists out of the Oval Office, Air Force One and other areas where the outlet has long operated as part of the White House press pool.
The dispute stems from the news agency's refusal to conform to Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” The AP says it is adhering to the “Gulf of Mexico” terminology because its audience is global and the waters are not only in U.S. territory, but it is acknowledging Trump's rechristening as well.
AP says the issue strikes at the very core of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars the government from punishing speech. The White House says access to the president is a privilege, not a right.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.