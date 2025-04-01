Nation & World News
Trump administration halts dozens of research grants at Princeton University

The Trump administration has halted several dozen federal research grants at Princeton University
By COLLIN BINKLEY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

WASHIGNTON (AP) — The Trump administration has halted several dozen federal research grants at Princeton University, the Ivy League school said Tuesday.

The university received notifications this week that grants were being suspended by agencies including the Department of Energy, NASA and the Defense Department, according to a campus message from Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber.

The rationale was not fully clear but Princeton will comply with the law, Eisgruber said.

“We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism,” he wrote. “Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University.

Princeton is the latest Ivy League school to have its federal funding threatened by Trump administration amid investigations into campus antisemitism. This month Columbia University agreed to several demands from the federal government after it pulled $400 million and threatened to cut billions more.

A federal task force on antisemitism announced Monday that Harvard was facing a "comprehensive review" of almost $9 billion in federal grants and contracts. Princeton is among more than 100 universities with open investigations into antisemitism or Islamophobia following a wave of pro-Palestinian protests.

The federal government is a major provider of revenue for American universities through grants for scientific research.

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

