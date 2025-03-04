Nation & World News
Trump administration expected to drop lawsuit to allow emergency abortions in Idaho, documents show

Documents show the Trump administration is expected to drop a federal lawsuit pushing Idaho to allow emergency abortions despite its strict ban
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and REBECCA BOONE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents show that the Trump administration is expected to drop a federal lawsuit pushing for emergency abortions in Idaho, which has a strict ban on the procedure.

A Justice Department attorney outlined plans to dismiss the lawsuit in communications with the state’s largest hospital, St. Luke’s Health System said in court documents filed Tuesday.

The hospital system is seeking a court order temporarily allowing it to continue providing abortions in emergency situations as doctors see fit. They have said Idaho's ban required women to be flown out of state for care.

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Biden administration after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion.

It argued that federal health care law meant doctors had to perform abortions in emergency situations presenting a serious risks a patient’s health or her life.

Idaho has pushed back, saying that its state law did allow for abortions in life-threatening situations.

A Justice Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

