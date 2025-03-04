Trump administration expected to drop lawsuit to allow emergency abortions in Idaho, documents show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents show that the Trump administration is expected to drop a federal lawsuit pushing for emergency abortions in Idaho, which has a strict ban on the procedure.

A Justice Department attorney outlined plans to dismiss the lawsuit in communications with the state’s largest hospital, St. Luke’s Health System said in court documents filed Tuesday.

The hospital system is seeking a court order temporarily allowing it to continue providing abortions in emergency situations as doctors see fit. They have said Idaho's ban required women to be flown out of state for care.