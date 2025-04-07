Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration ends some USAID contracts providing lifesaving aid across the Middle East

The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners it has terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East
FILE - Food parcels provided by the World Food Program, part of the humanitarian aid shipments into Syria, are stacked at the Reyhanli border crossing with Syria, near Hatay, southern Turkey, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Food parcels provided by the World Food Program, part of the humanitarian aid shipments into Syria, are stacked at the Reyhanli border crossing with Syria, near Hatay, southern Turkey, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, Pool, File)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners that it has terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East, a U.S. official and a U.N. official told The Associated Press on Monday.

The projects were being canceled "for the convenience of the U.S. Government" at the direction of Jeremy Lewin, a top lieutenant at Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency whom the Trump administration appointed to oversee and finish dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to letters sent to USAID partners and viewed by the AP.

About 60 letters canceling contracts were sent over the past week, including for major projects with the World Food Program, the world’s largest provider of food aid, a USAID official said. An official with the United Nations in the Middle East said the World Food Program received termination letters for U.S.-funded programs in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Both officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Some of the last remaining U.S. funding for key programs in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and the southern African nation of Zimbabwe also was affected, including for those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war, the USAID official said.

The U.N. official said the groups that would be hit hardest include Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon. Also affected are programs supporting vulnerable Lebanese people and providing irrigation systems inside Syria, a country emerging from a brutal civil war and struggling with poverty and hunger.

In Yemen, another war-divided country that is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, the terminated aid apparently includes food that has already arrived in distribution centers, the U.N. official said.

Aid officials were just learning of many of the cuts Monday and said they were struggling to understand their scope.

Another of the notices, sent Friday, abruptly pulled U.S. funding for a program with strong support in Congress that had sent young Afghan women overseas for schooling amid Taliban prohibitions on women’s education, said an administrator for that project, which is run by Texas A&M University.

The young women would now face return to Afghanistan, where their lives would be in danger, according to that administrator, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration had pledged to spare those most urgent, lifesaving programs in its cutting of aid and development programs through the State Department and USAID.

The Republican administration already has canceled thousands of USAID contracts as it dismantles USAID, which it accuses of wastefulness and of advancing liberal causes.

The newly terminated contracts were among about 900 surviving programs that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had notified Congress he intended to preserve, the USAID official said.

There was no immediate comment from the State Department.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Sudan soldiers patrol the street in Juba, South Sudan on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

The US has revoked visas for South Sudanese while civil war threatens at home

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim they shot down another American drone as US strikes pound country

Rubio says US is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders

The Latest

FILE - The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning, May 14, 2013. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department seeks to restrict testimony of fired pardon attorney

17m ago

Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain

19m ago

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge

21m ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says