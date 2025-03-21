Trump administration debates invoking 'state secrets privilege' around deportation flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top leaders of President Donald Trump's administration are debating whether to invoke a "state secrets privilege" in response to a judge's questions about deportation flights carrying Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, a Justice Department official informed the judge on Friday ahead of a hearing.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a court filing that there are "ongoing Cabinet-level discussions" about Chief Judge James Boasberg's demand for more information. The district judge ordered the Trump administration to either provide more details about the flights or assert a claim that disclosing the information would harm "state secrets."

The Republican administration has largely resisted the judge’s request, calling it an “unnecessary judicial fishing” expedition. Boasberg dismissed its response as “woefully insufficient,” increasing the possibility that he may hold administration officials in contempt of court.