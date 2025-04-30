Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration cuts $1 billion in school mental health grants, citing conflict of priorities

The Trump administration is moving to cancel $1 billion in school mental health grants, saying the award reflect the priorities of the previous administration
FILE - The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By COLLIN BINKLEY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to cancel $1 billion in school mental health grants, saying they reflect the priorities of the previous administration.

Grant recipients were notified Tuesday that the funding will not be continued after this year. A gun violence bill signed by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022 sent $1 billion to the grant programs to help schools hire more psychologists, counselors and other mental health workers.

A new notice said an Education Department review of the programs found they violated the purpose of civil rights law, conflicted with the department's policy of prioritizing merit and fairness, and amounted to an inappropriate use of federal money.

The cuts were made public in a social media post from conservative strategist Christopher Rufo, who claimed the money was used to advance “left-wing racialism and discrimination.” He posted excerpts from several grant documents setting goals to hire certain numbers of nonwhite counselors or pursue other diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

“No more slush fund for activists under the guise of mental health,” Rufo wrote.

The Education Department confirmed the cuts. In an update to members of Congress that was obtained by The Associated Press, department officials said the Republican administration will find other ways to support mental health.

“The Department plans to re-envision and re-compete its mental health program funds to more effectively support students’ behavioral health needs,” according to the notice.

President Donald Trump's administration has cut billions of dollars in federal grants deemed to be related to DEI and has threatened to cut billions more from schools and colleges over diversity practices. The administration says any policy that treats people differently because of their race amounts to discrimination, and it argues that DEI has often been used to discriminate against white and Asian American students.

___

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump holds a signed an executive order relating to school discipline policies as Education Secretary Linda McMahon listens in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Judges blocks Trump push to cut funding to public schools over diversity programs

19 states sue Trump administration over push to end diversity programs in public schools

Rulings coming fast and furious in lawsuits over Trump's policies on immigration, elections and DEI

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks on his first 100 days at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: President Donald Trump holds Cabinet meeting

5m ago

U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt businesses

6m ago

Is Norfolk Southern 'making it right' after Ohio derailment? New lawsuit adds to doubts

6m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.