Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge's order to rehire probationary federal workers

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings across several agencies
FILE - A federal employee, who asked not to use their name for fears over losing their job, protests with a sign saying "Federal Employees Don't Work for Kings" during the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day , Feb. 17, 2025, near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A federal employee, who asked not to use their name for fears over losing their job, protests with a sign saying "Federal Employees Don't Work for Kings" during the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day , Feb. 17, 2025, near the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government.

The emergency appeal argues that the judge can't force the executive branch to rehire some 16,000 probationary employees. The California-based judge found the firings didn’t follow federal law, and he ordered reinstatement offers be sent as a lawsuit plays out.

The appeal also calls on the conservative-majority court to rein in the growing number of federal judges who have slowed President Donald Trump's sweeping agenda, at least for now.

“Only this Court can end the interbranch power grab,” the appeal stated.

The courts have become ground zero for pushback to Trump with the Republican-led Congress largely supportive or silent, and judges have ruled against Trump's administration more than three dozen times after finding violations of federal law.

The rulings run the gamut from birthright citizenship changes to federal spending to transgender rights.

The order appealed Monday was one of two handed down the same day that both found separate legal problems with the way the Republican administration's firings of probationary employees were carried out.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that the terminations were improperly directed by the Office of Personnel Management and its acting director. He ordered rehirings at six agencies: the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

His order came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and nonprofit organizations.

Alsup, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, also expressed frustration with what he called the government’s attempt to sidestep laws and regulations governing a reduction in its workforce — which it is allowed to do — by firing probationary workers with fewer legal protections.

He was appalled that employees were told they were being fired for poor performance despite receiving glowing evaluations just months earlier.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Elon Musk, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump at the finals for the NCAA wrestling championship, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Internal Revenue Service employee Diane LeDesna, from Kansas City, Mo., leads protesters supporting federal workers outside the IRS regional office Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person holds a sign at a rally supporting federal workers outside the IRS regional office Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump responds to reporters as he arrives at the White House after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Appeals court hears arguments over Trump's bid to fire 2 board members

Supreme Court seems in no hurry to rule on Trump plea to rein in judges over birthright citizenship

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from banning transgender people from military service

The Latest

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall, where he asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call an election, in Ottawa, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Canada's leader laments lost friendship with US in town that sheltered stranded Americans after 9/11

8m ago

US holds separate talks with Russians after meeting Ukrainians to discuss a potential ceasefire

21m ago

Greenland's leader laments 'mess' as US vice president's wife to visit island coveted by Trump

23m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.