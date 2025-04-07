Breaking: 2025 Masters: Monday practice halted, Augusta National grounds evacuated due to rain
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block order to return Maryland man from El Salvador

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring it to bring back to the United States a Maryland man who was sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador
By MARK SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring it to return a Maryland man who was sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The Justice Department argued in an emergency appeal to the justices that U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge found he likely would face persecution by local gangs.

But he is no longer in U.S. custody and the government has no way to get him back, the administration argued.

Xinis gave the administration until just before midnight Tuesday to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia’s return.

“The district court’s injunction—which requires Abrego Garcia’s release from the custody of a foreign sovereign and return to the United States by midnight on Monday—is patently unlawful,” Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in court papers.

The federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, denied the administration's request for a stay. “There is no question that the government screwed up here,” Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson wrote in a brief opinion accompanying the unanimous denial.

The White House has described Abrego Garcia’s deportation as an “administrative error” but has also cast him an MS-13 gang member. Attorneys for Abrego Garcia said there is no evidence he was in MS-13.

Xinis wrote that the decision to arrest him and send him to El Salvador appears to be "wholly lawless," explaining that little to no evidence supports a "vague, uncorroborated" allegation that Abrego Garcia was once an MS-13 member.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran national who has never been charged or convicted of any crime, was detained by immigration agents and deported last month.

He had a permit from DHS to legally work in the U.S. and was a sheet metal apprentice pursuing a journeyman license, his attorney said. His wife is a U.S. citizen.

In 2019, an immigration judge barred the U.S. from deporting Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

A Justice Department lawyer conceded in a court hearing that Abrego Garcia should not have been deported. Attorney General Pam Bondi later removed the lawyer, Erez Reuveni, from the case and placed him on leave.

FILE - Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks testifies during a hearing, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

