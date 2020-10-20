Trump administration adds criminal disqualifiers to asylum

The rule to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register and signed by Attorney General William Barr rejects much of the criticism since it was first proposed in December, including that the authority to declare crimes gang-related was too broad and prone to error. The administration deflected criticism that DUI wasn't serious enough to merit automatic denial.

Advocacy groups criticized the move.

“The administration is showing needless cruelty by layering these new bars on an asylum system which already has been decimated since Trump entered office," said Heidi Altman, the National Immigrant Justice Center's policy director.

Asylum is for people fleeing persecution for their race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or membership in a social group. It isn’t intended for people who migrate for economic reasons.

President Donald Trump has called asylum “a scam” and has introduced a string policies against it since the U.S. became the world's top destination for asylum-seekers in 2017.

A rule proposed in June gives judges the power to reject claims without a hearing. Several new factors weigh against asylum, including failure to pay taxes.

A rule in July lets authorities block asylum-seekers from countries with widespread communicable disease.