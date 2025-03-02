Nation & World News
Trudeau to bring up Trump's threat to annex Canada in meeting with King Charles

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with King Charles III on Monday where he will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with King Charles III, the country's head of state, on Monday where he will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to make Canada the 51st state.

The king has come under criticism in Canada for being silent about Trump's threats to annex Canada.

Trudeau said in London on Sunday he will discuss matters of importance to Canadians with Charles and said "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is small, but the silence of the monarch on Trump’s threats have spurred talk in recent days.

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said “for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented” on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister.

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” Kenney posted on X.

The king, who met Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has invited Trump to come to Scotland for a state visit.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins. She was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

Visits by Charles over the years have attracted sparse crowds

“Canadians will need to decide what purpose King Charles III serves as King of Canada if he can’t even speak up for our sovereignty,” Artur Wilczynski, a former Canadian public servant, posted on X.

Abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That’s an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 41 million people that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous tribes and a constant flow of new immigrants.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

