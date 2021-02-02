Trudeau says Canada will have coronavirus vaccine production

Trudeau said two companies - Precision NanoSystems and Novavax - will eventually manufacture vaccines in Canada.

He said they have signed a memorandum of understanding with Maryland-based Novavax and pending Health Canada approval, tens of millions of Novavax COVID-19 doses will be made in Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne later said Canada will be in a position by the end of the year to start production and could produce 2 million vaccines a month if the vaccine and plant are approved by the country's health regulator.

Trudeau said Vancouver-based Precision NanoSystems will also build a manufacturing facility capable of manufacturing up to 240 million doses of vaccine per year.

“I'm glad that we're finally starting to do this,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.