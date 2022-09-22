Trudeau: Russia 'failing and flailing' in Ukraine war

The Canadian leader accused Putin of “war crimes” and said Russia, a founding member of the United Nations, was violating the institution’s basic tenets.

“We continue to ensure that we do everything necessary to make sure Putin and his cronies are held to account,” Trudeau said.

Prodded by reporters to wade into American politics, Trudeau sidestepped on one point and dove in on another. Asked if President Joe Biden was wrong in declaring the COVID-19 pandemic over, Trudeau noted people struggling in hospitals and said “we all want this pandemic to be over as quickly as possible.”

On the subject of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, though, he enthusiastically said Canada would fight for reproductive rights around the world.

“We’ll help the United States if we need to as well,” he said.

