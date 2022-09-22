ajc logo
X

Trudeau: Russia 'failing and flailing' in Ukraine war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the United Nations general assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the United Nations general assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
By MATT SEDENSKY, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia’s partial military mobilization is a sign it is “failing and flailing” in its invasion of Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia's partial military mobilization is a sign it is "failing and flailing" in its invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charged Wednesday, condemning what he called an escalation of the war.

Trudeau said the activation of some reservists, combined with President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats and plans for referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine showed the Russian leader is desperate.

“Putin has fundamentally miscalculated in a whole bunch of different ways,” the prime minister told reporters gathered at U.N. headquarters, where the General Assembly is meeting. “Putin was wrong and he is, right now, failing and flailing in his response to the situation.”

In calling for the mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line and said Russia is effectively fighting the combined military might of Western countries.

Trudeau vowed Canada would continue to strengthen sanctions on Russia and provide military aid to Ukraine, but offered no details. Putin, he said, was inching closer to “admitting what he has not wanted to admit” that his country is, in fact, at war.

The Canadian leader accused Putin of “war crimes” and said Russia, a founding member of the United Nations, was violating the institution’s basic tenets.

“We continue to ensure that we do everything necessary to make sure Putin and his cronies are held to account,” Trudeau said.

Prodded by reporters to wade into American politics, Trudeau sidestepped on one point and dove in on another. Asked if President Joe Biden was wrong in declaring the COVID-19 pandemic over, Trudeau noted people struggling in hospitals and said “we all want this pandemic to be over as quickly as possible.”

On the subject of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, though, he enthusiastically said Canada would fight for reproductive rights around the world.

“We’ll help the United States if we need to as well,” he said.

___

AP National Writer Matt Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org and https://twitter.com/sedensky. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Combined ShapeCaption
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the United Nations general assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the United Nations general assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Combined ShapeCaption
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a closing press conference following the United Nations general assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Credit: Sean Kilpatrick

Editors' Picks
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

OPINION: Who’s up, who’s down, and what we still don’t know in the latest AJC poll 14h ago
Cindy Dawson prepares her morning dose of low THC oil in the kitchen of her Smyrna home in December 2019. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for two companies authorizing them to grow, manufacture and sell marijuana oil in Georgia within the year. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
2h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (right)

Credit: Special

Brian Kemp aims for the suburbs – with Glenn Youngkin’s help
The Latest
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. North Korea says it has not exported any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers were an attempt to tarnish North Korea's image. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war
20m ago
Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel
27m ago
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
32m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
5h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
15h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top