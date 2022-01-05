Trudeau calls party flight to Mexico a slap in the face

“This is a situation Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are following up.”

Trudeau promised a full investigation.

“Like Canadians who have seen those videos, I'm extremely frustrated,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada has contacted the airline, and says passengers who violated the department’s regulations could face fines of up to $5,000 Canadian (US$3,938) per infraction.

Rena Kisfalvi, who heads the union local representing about 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants, said Sunwing is the only major Canadian airline that does not offer rapid tests to cabin crews, a measure she believes should be mandatory.

Kisfalvi says up to 50% of her colleagues have had to call in sick over the past month due to potential COVID-19 symptoms.