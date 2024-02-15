Truckers block Mexican highways to protest violent robberies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Truckers staged protests on busy highways outside of Mexico City on Thursday to protest the wave of killings of drivers during highway robberies.

Trucks either drove very slowly or blocked some lanes of traffic. The protest was organized by the Mexican Alliance of Drivers’ Organizations, known by its initials as Amotac, which is demanding the government step up highway patrols.

“The highways of Mexico are stained with blood,” read a banner attached to one truck.