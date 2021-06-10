Truck driver gets 16 years in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

The judge paused, near tears, spoke the names of the five bicyclists and cited the effect of their deaths had on “mothers, fathers, siblings, spouses, children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.”

“Their lives are forever affected because of your poor choice,” she said.

Killed were Las Vegas residents Erin Michelle Ray, 39, Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41, Michael Todd Murray, 57, Aksoy Ahmet, 48, and Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, 57.

Bicyclists Jose Vasquez and Jerome Ducrocq were seriously injured.

The judge also ordered Barson to pay nearly $60,000 in restitution to victims.

Barson's plea deal avoided trial on 14 felony charges that could have kept him behind bars for the rest of his life if he was convicted.

Prosecutors said blood tests showed he had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system that would indicate impairment.

Barson, a commercial truck driver, wept after the Dec. 10 crash on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight.

He told investigators he fell asleep at the wheel while driving his regular work route between Las Vegas, the Colorado River town of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Kingman.

The flat-faced truck plowed into bicyclists trailing a Subaru Outback support vehicle shielding them from headwind as a group of about 20 cyclists made an annual 130-mile ride from Las Vegas through scenic desert in Nevada and California.