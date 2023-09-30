BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | I-285 East in DeKalb shut down after crash

Truck accident in Illinois causes "multiple" deaths and an ammonia leak that leads to an evacuation

Authorities in Illinois say a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV47m ago

Credit: GDOT

TRAFFIC ALERT
I-285 East in DeKalb shut down after crash
48m ago

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: Colleges should be more flexible with nontraditional students
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Opinion: Colleges should be more flexible with nontraditional students
4h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
11h ago
The Latest
6 miners killed, 15 trapped underground in collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe, state...
25m ago
LIVE UPDATES
McIlroy leads again in bid to be second Team Europe player to go 5-0 at a Ryder Cup
29m ago
Pope Francis creates 21 new cardinals who will help him to reform the church and cement...
32m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
22h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
17h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top