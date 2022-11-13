Troy's Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army

Troy took the lead with 8:04 left to play when Gunnar Watson capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. Buce's extra-point kick proved to be the difference.

Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 192 yards with an interception for the Trojans.

Tyler carried 27 times for 100 of Army's 275 yards rushing on the day.

___

___

This story has been corrected to show that Martial passed Tim McGarigle's record, not Luke Kuechly's.