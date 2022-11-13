ajc logo
X

Troy's Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army

National & World News
Updated 36 minutes ago
Linebacker Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday.

Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the FBS career record of 545 set by Northwestern's Tim McGarigle from 2002-05. McGarigle did it in 48 games.

Army kicker Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

The Black Knights (3-6) took the lead 3 seconds into the second quarter on Tyhier Tyler's 3-yard touchdown run. Maretzki missed the extra-point kick, but added a 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left before halftime to put Army up 9-0.

The Trojans didn't get on the scoreboard until Brooks Buce kicked a 21-yard field goal for the only score of the third quarter.

Troy took the lead with 8:04 left to play when Gunnar Watson capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. Buce's extra-point kick proved to be the difference.

Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 192 yards with an interception for the Trojans.

Tyler carried 27 times for 100 of Army's 275 yards rushing on the day.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

___

This story has been corrected to show that Martial passed Tim McGarigle's record, not Luke Kuechly's.

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer1h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Breakdown: Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14
59m ago

First-round highlights: Brooks, Brunswick out; North Atlanta, 2 others win 1st playoff...
23h ago

High school football state playoff scoreboard

High school football state playoff scoreboard

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
The Latest

Credit: Gregory Bull

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
15m ago
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
19m ago
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
1h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top