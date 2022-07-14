ajc logo
X

Trout expected to play in All-Star Game despite back spasms

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

National & World News
By JOE REEDY, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium despite dealing with upper back spasms

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week's All-Star Game despite dealing with upper back spasms.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros and could miss at least the next two games. Trout Tuesday night's loss to Houston during the fifth inning.

The three-time AL MVP was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, which will be played next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

“We’ve talked to him about that. He’s expected to be available for that game,” trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday. “He’s been dealing with a lot of stuff throughout the entire year. And, you know, this is just one more thing to add to the pile. He’s got a good pain threshold. He’s played through a lot.”

Frostad said MRI and CT scans on Trout's back did not show any muscle strains or tightness. Trout first mentioned having back spasms last week while the team was in Miami for a series against the Marlins, the trainer said.

Trout — who is hitting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs — has been bothered by several minor injuries this year. He is 6 for 36 (.167) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts this month for the Angels, who have dropped nine of 10.

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who will manage the AL squad, said he discussed Trout's status with Angels interim manager Phil Nevin during batting practice.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout heads to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Credit: Julio Cortez

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs poised to ‘defy the odds’ in 2022 football season9h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
3h ago
The Braves lost a series. The Mets proved a point
4h ago
Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie
5h ago
Falcons sign rookie Arnold Ebiketie
5h ago
Danny Hall believes Georgia Tech is close to getting over the hump
5h ago
The Latest
Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban
7m ago
Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard
8m ago
Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval
15m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
6h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top