ajc logo
X

Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

National & World News
24 minutes ago
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico's northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours

MIAMI (AP) —

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico's northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found top sustained winds reaching near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts in the system. It was located in the Gulf about 400 miles (640 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande river.

The center said slow strengthening is expected and the disturbance was expected to become a tropical storm by sometime Saturday. It said the system is moving to the northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) amid forecasts of an eventual weekend landfall in northeast Mexico, the Miami advisory said.

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning for its Gulf coast from Boca de Catan northward to the mouth of the Rio Grande amid forecasts of eventual landfall in northeast Mexico. A tropical storm warning also is in effect for the lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield south to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

Forecasters said the potential tropical cyclone could produce total rain of 3 to 6 inches with isolated totals 8 inches along parts of Mexico's eastern coast from northern sections of the state of Veracruz across the state of Tamaulipas.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 cms to 7.5 cms) with isolated higher amounts are possible across far south Texas, the hurricane center advisory said. It said the rainfall may produce life threatening flash flooding and mudslides and extend into far south Texas.

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford3h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
1h ago
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony
5h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Corky Kell Classic: Pisgah downs Fellowship Christian
1h ago
The Latest
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death
9m ago
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
19m ago
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
27m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
6h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
4h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top